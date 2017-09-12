Tear Gas Fired as Police Scuffle With Labor Reform Protesters in Lyon

About 180 protests against labor reforms were planned across France on September 12, in what has been described as President Emmanuel Macron’s “first real test” since coming to power.The new laws, which Macron helped formulate during his time in the government of Francois Hollande and which were to the fore in his election campaign, will loosen restrictions around the hiring and firing of employees.This video shows police scuffling with protesters in Lyon. Credit: Twitter/Romain Gros via Storyful