Locals Swim Through Flooded Streets After Tropical Depression Maring Hits Quezon City

Locals in Quezon City were forced to swim through flooded streets after Tropical Depression Maring hit the Philippine island of Luzon, leaving many areas waterlogged.This footage shows West Riverside, a street in the San Antonio barangay (neighborhood) of Quezon City that was flooded with nearly three feet of water.Elsewhere in the city, Rappler reported that water had reached the roofs of houses in the Roxas District. In the greater Luzon region, at least three people – two minors and an infant – died in the flooding, according to CNN Philippines. Credit: Twitter & Periscope/Marvinvilla1970 via Storyful