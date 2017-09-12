News

Prosecution closes case against Brendan Bennetts

Bennetts will not take the stand and no witnesses will be called to give evidence.

Latest

0409_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:35

News Break - April 9
0409_0500_nat_perthgiraffe
0:24

Perth zoo chooses name for giraffe calf
0409_0500_nat_facebook
1:07

Australians to be notified over Facebook data breach
0409_0500_nat_weather
1:47

Autumn heat blast for Australia's south-east
0409_0500_nat_policeattack
0:21

Charges laid over police attack
0409_0500_nat_turnbull
1:22

Malcolm Turnbull tanks in newspoll
0409_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
4:25

Australia's massive medal lead
0408_1800_wa_punched
0:27

Punched cricket player suffers shattered jaw

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym