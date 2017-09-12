Australia Backs Further Sanctions on North Korea

The United Nations voted unanimously to impose further sanctions on North Korea on Monday, September 11, over the threat posed by the country’s missile and nuclear programs.Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on September 12 that Australia supported the decision, which included a complete ban on the export of all North Korean textiles and reductions on the amount of oil they will be able to import.The decision was made nine days after North Korea ran an “illegal and most powerful nuclear test,” Bishop told Parliament. “While North Korea is isolated diplomatically, it is not self-sufficient economically, particularly in relation to basic commodities including energy.”The move was a bid to put pressure on North Korea to “return to the negotiating table” and to “make it change course,” Bishop said.According to the BBC, North Korean leaders reacted with anger to the sanctions. Credit: Julie Bishop MP via Storyful