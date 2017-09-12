Hurricane Irma First-Responder Picks Up Fallen American Flag

As first-responders moved through the streets of Coral Springs, Florida, in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Irma, one officer stopped to pick up a fallen American flag.This video, posted by the Coral Springs Police on the timely date of September 11, shows 42-year-old Joseph Schiavo, a SWAT medic working for the Coral Springs Fire Department. He told ABC News that it was “an honorable thing to do” and “it would be a disgrace to let that lay on the ground.”Schiavo was part of a group of officers, firefighters and medics helping with the recover effort in Coral Springs after Irma swept through the region over the weekend of September 9. Credit: Coral Springs Police via Storyful