Jacksonville Residents Help Clear Trees After Irma

Emergency responders were out removing downed trees from roads in Jacksonville, Florida, after Tropical Storm Irma pushed through the area on Monday, September 11.In some places, local residents also stepped in to help remove trees that had fallen across the road, which can be seen in this video.The storm also left flooding across the city, most especially downtown, where the St. Johns River ran over its banks. This video, which shows water over the roadway, was taken near Dune Creek. Credit: Facebook/‎Steven Rosado via Storyful‎