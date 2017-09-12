Tropical Storm Irma Floods Downtown Charleston

A nearly 10-foot storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma flooded downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, September 11. Police were asking people to avoid the area until the water could recede, a news report said.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area. The 9.9-foot tide was the third highest on record in the city.This video shows the flooding in the Battery section of the city. Credit: Instagram/Beau Clowney via Storyful