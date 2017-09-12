US-Backed Forces in Syria Begin Fight with Islamic State for Territory East of Deir Ezzor

US-backed Syrian opposition forces announced a new offensive on September 9 in eastern Deir Ezzor province in Syria to remove Islamic State from the area.The Deir Ezzor Military Council will lead the push, and announced the offensive from the border of the Haska province with the province of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria.Syrian government forces advanced toward Deir Ezzor from the west on the same day.The Syrian Red Crescent said a humanitarian aid convoy arrived by land to the city of Deir Ezzor on September 8 after a three-year-long siege by the Islamic State. Credit: YouTube/SMART News Agency via Storyful