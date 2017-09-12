Prime Minister Launches Coalition for Yes Campaign

Prominent members of the Liberal and National parties around Australia have rallied in support of same-sex marriage, with the prime minister appearing at a campaign launch for the “yes” vote on September 10.High-ranking members from the Coalition, from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to both current and former state premiers, have backed the yes vote in the upcoming same-sex referendum. The legalisation of gay marriage has been a consistently troublesome topic for the incumbent government, hampered by far-right and fringe elements in their ranks. Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, helping to lead the no campaign, has also been part of the opposition.In this video, Turnbull is addressing a NSW party room of Coalition members and pro-gay marriage supporters, including Christian Forster, sister of Abbott, who has identified as lesbian. Credit: Liberals & Nationals for Yes via Storyful