Record-Breaking Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Busan

Heavy downpours paralyzed traffic in South Korea’s southern port city of Busan on Monday, September 11. At over 26 cm (10 inches), Korean media said the downpour was the largest recorded in a day since measurements began in 1905.Footage by one local shows cars backed up along a main road running through the city centre, before an underpass that was left impassable. Some cars are seen submerged in the accumulated floodwater. Credit: Instagram/iteco_ via Storyful