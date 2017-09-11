Russian Sends Mine-Clearing Teams to Work in Deir Ezzor

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on September 11 that it was sending mine-detection and clearance teams to the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor, where Syrian troops recently broke a three-year Islamic State siege.The ministry said a total of 175 servicemen from the Russian army’s International Mine Action Center were being deployed, with the primary aim of clearing roads around housing, hospitals, schools, water and electricity facilities, and buildings of cultural importance. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful