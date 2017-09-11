Pope Francis Left With Bruising After Popemobile Stops Suddenly

Pope Francis was left with bruising and a cut over his left eye on September 10 after his popemobile stopped suddenly in Cartagena, Colombia.The incident occurred on the final day of the pope’s five-day trip to the country.Vatican spokesperson Greg Burke confirmed that the pope was “fine” after the incident, The Tablet reported-. “Ice was applied [to the bruising] and then it was medicated. He continued without any change to the trip’s program," he said. Credit: Vatican Television Center (CTV) via Storyful