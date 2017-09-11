Young Great White Shark Swims in Sydney Sea Pool

A juvenile great white shark washed up on Sydney’s popular Manly Beach on September 11, and was taken to a sea pool after it was found too weak to swim out to sea.Rob Townsend, life sciences manager at Manly Sea Life Sanctuary, said rescuers took the young shark to Fairy Bower Pool in a stretcher after initial efforts to push it back out to sea were unsuccessful.“A few people on the beach tried to push it back out to sea, but it washed up four or five times,” Townsend told Nine News.. “It’s still in a very weak state and has suffered some superficial injuries.” The shark was expected to stay at the pool for at least the afternoon, before another attempt to release it.This video shows the shark swimming at the Fairy Bower Pool. Credit: Twitter/Ryan James via Storyful