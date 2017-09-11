Possible Tornado Lifts Debris, Causes Electrical Flare in Melbourne Beach, Florida

Casey Runte captured dramatic footage of the severe weather conditions in Melbourne Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Irma approached the Florida peninsula on Sunday, September 10.Runte’s video shows the rush to get to safety after winds were seen lifting debris and causing an electrical flare, seen in the distance. The National Weather Service had earlier placed Melbourne Beach and other locations in Brevard County under a tornado warning. The Treasure Coast escaped a direct hit from the Category 2 storm but the outer bands of the storm brought high winds, torrential rain and a storm surge. Credit: Casey Runte via Storyful