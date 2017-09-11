Irma Brings Severe Flooding to Miami's Financial District
The neighborhood of Brickell in Miami experienced severe flooding and strong winds as Hurricane Irma made landfall near Naples on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sunday, September 10.Miami avoided a direct hit from the Category 2 but powerful winds, torrential rain and storm surge toppled a construction crane, felled trees and flooded roads in the city’s financial district. These videos show the flooding and strong winds sweeping Brickell. Credit: Twitter/iamjusticee via Storyful