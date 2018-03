A man died after attempting to save a child struggling off the Wollongong City Beach on Sunday, September 10.New South Wales Police said four children were reportedly caught in a rip current and while three of them were saved, a 12-year-old boy was swept into the sea. A 32-year-old Victoria man tried to help but later drowned. The boy was saved by another surfer.This video shows the scene. Credit: YouTube/Taif M. George via Storyful