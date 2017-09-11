Aircrew Conducts Post-Irma Rescue on Jost Van Dyke Island

A Caribbean-based crew with the US Customs and Border Protection agency completed an air rescue of a British Virgin Islands resident who sustained what they described as “significant injuries as a result of Hurricane Irma” on Thursday, September 7.An Air and Marine EMT was lowered onto a Jost Van Dyke island beach, rescuing a woman who had sustained a “7-inch wound” during the storm and transported her to a San Juan hospital, according to a tweet from the agency. Credit: US Customs and Border Protection via Storyful