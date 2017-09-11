Ferocious Winds in Naples Seen to Blow Roof Tiles Down on Balcony

Hurricane Irma arrived in Naples, Florida, on Sunday, August 10, as a Category 3 storm, the National Weather Service said, later downgraded to 2. The uploader of these videos captures a moment roof tiles above his balcony get ripped away by the wind.The weather service reported an extreme wind warning in Naples, with speeds in excess of 140mph. Weather officials and the city’s mayor predicted earlier in the day that Naples could take the brunt of the hurricane. Credit: Instagram/thelegendhimself via Storyful