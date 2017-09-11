Tampa Bay Waters Recede as City Braces for Hurricane Irma Landfall

The waters around Maximo Park in St. Petersburg, Florida, receded into the Sunshine Skyway Channel during the morning hours of September 10, as the city of Tampa and its outlying areas enacted a curfew ahead of Hurricane Irma’s expected landfall.The weather phenomenon is largely due to the strength of the hurricane and its low pressure, causing water from the surrounding areas to be sucked directly into the heart of the storm, according to recent reporting from The Washington Post. Credit: Facebook/KRISTINA.FINDORA via Storyful