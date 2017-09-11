News

Dozens Arrested in Protest as Poroshenko Critic Blocked From Returning to Ukraine

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president and former governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region, was blocked from travelling to Ukraine from Poland on Sunday, September 10, in an ongoing dispute with Ukrainian authorities.Saakashvili is an outspoken critic of President Petro Poroshenko who quit his governorship in November 2016 citing corruption and a lack of action by Poroshenko’s administration to tackle it.Saakashvili was stripped of his citizenship in July. He had promised to return but his train, operated by a state body, never left the station.Meanwhile, protesters, including at least one semi-naked activist arrested at the scene, gathered at a border crossing near Krakovets, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported.The activist group FEMEN said the protester was painted with the slogan, “fools without borders” and that the dispute between Saakashvili and Poroshenko was distracting from real issues.This video also shows the protests, including a group of what RFE/RL described as “more than 100 young men wearing camouflage,” arrested by police. The motivations of this group was not clear, however, RFE/RL reported Saakashvili’s supporters had intended to meet him at the border. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

