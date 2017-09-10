Venezuela Contributes Cargo Plane of Supplies to Hurricane Irma Relief on Antigua

Venezuela’s government contributed a cargo plane full of supplies, as well as medics and disaster relief workers, to the recovery effort on the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda after Hurricane Irma substantially damaged Barbuda.The government sent 34 civil defense specialists, along with 10 tons of supplies like water, mats and medicine.Venezuela, struggling under political instability and a new wave of sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump, faces a significant food crisis and near-famine conditions in some parts of the country. Credit: MPPRIJP via Storyful