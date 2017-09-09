Space Station Captures Views of Both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Jose
The International Space Station captured footage of both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Jose on Friday, September 8.This footage first shows Hurricane Jose while the Category 3 storm was passing through the Atlantic east of the Caribbean. The Category 4 Hurricane Irma is visible next in footage captured about an hour later.Hurricane Irma caused destruction and forced evacuations when it struck the Caribbean on September 7 and September 8. Credit: NASA Johnson via Storyful