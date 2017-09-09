Clearwater Firefighters Urge Mobile Home Residents to Evacuate Before Irma

Firefighters went door to door in Clearwater, Florida, on Friday, September 8, urging people living in mobile homes to evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Irma.Pinellas County authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for Level A homes, which included mobile homes and low lying areas. The evacuations started Friday at 6am and were due to continue through 10am on Sunday. The county had set up seven shelters, including one in Clearwater. Credit: Clearwater Fire Department via Storyful