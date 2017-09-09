Crowds Stream From Mexico's National Auditorium as Earthquake Rattles Capital

A webcam captured thousands of people streaming out of the National Auditorium in Mexico City as an 8.2-magnitude earthquake shook the city late on September 7.At least 37 people were killed by the earthquake in southern Mexico, according to Mexican news reports citing officials. Properties were damaged, and in some cases entirely destroyed, and power cuts were reported in several areas, including Mexico City.The epicenter of the quake was located off Mexico’s southwest coast, about 470 miles from Mexico City, in the state of Chiapas. Authorities on September 8 declared states of emergency in the states of Chiapas, Veracruz, and Oaxaca. Credit: webcamsdemexico via Storyful