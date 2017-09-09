Syrian Opposition Protests UN Envoy Statement That 'They Didn't Win the War'

Opposition protesters held a rally in Al-Atareb, in Aleppo province, on September 8, in protest of a recent statement by UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura. He said, "Will the opposition be…realistic enough to realise they didn’t win the war?”In this video, demonstrators hold the flag of the Syrian opposition, and the man speaking called on the opposition to fight together under the Unified Syrian Army, an initiative launched in August, which promises to overthrow the government of Bashar al-Assad.On September 6, Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy for Syria, called for a political process to end the war in Syria and asked, “Will the opposition be able to be unified and realistic enough and realize that they did not win the war?”Also on September 6, a UN commission released a report saying the Syrian government deliberately targeted civilians in a sarin gas attack on the village of Khan Shaykun in Idlib province in Syria in April.Darar al-Shams, another news outlets that supports the opposition, published a different video of protests against the Syrian government in the nearby village of Binnish in northern Syria.Additional protests emerged across the Idlib province and elsewhere in opposition-held areas of the country. Credit: YouTube/Step News Agency via Storyful