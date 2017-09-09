News

Khan Shaykhun Residents Demonstrate Following UN Confirmation of Sarin Gas Attack in April

In the wake of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria’s recent confirmation of the Assad regime’s use of sarin gas in an April 2017 attack on Khan Shaykhun, the town’s survivors demonstrated around the blast site on September 8.The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons previously confirmed the use of chemical weapons in the attack, which killed over 87 residents of the town on April 4, 2017; however, that June 30 report did not cite a perpetrator responsible for the attack.The UN report, in addition to placing blame on the Assad regime, documented 32 other chemical attacks carried out by the regime since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011. According to Paolo Sergio Pinheiro, chairman of the commission, “The parties to this horrific conflict must fundamentally realign their tactics with basic notions of humanity, and the international community must reinvigorate its commitment to meaningful justice and accountability for all perpetrators of crimes, if we are to see a significant shift away from Machiavellian disregard for the interests of the Syrian people and the progress towards alleviating the suffering of civilians.” Credit: YouTube/SMART News Agency via Storyful

