Pakistan Protesters Demand Government Severs Ties With Myanmar

Protesters gathered in several Pakistani cities on Friday, September 8, condemning the Myanmar military’s latest violence against the ethnic Rohingya community in northern Rakhine state.The protest in Islamabad was organised by the Islamist Jamat-e-Islami political party, calling on the government to cut diplomatic ties with Myanmar. According to local media reports, police deployed 7,500 officers in response to the rally and closed all access routes to the capital’s diplomatic quarter. Protesters demanded the right to march through the area.Further rallies were held in Peshawar, Quetta and the Swat Valley. This footage by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty shows the Islamabad and Swat rallies. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful