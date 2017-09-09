Maryland Woman Goes Viral After 12-Minute 'Fancy Tennis Moms' Bus Stop Rant

News

A video of a Maryland-based mother’s rant about “fancy tennis moms” who always looks elegant at the school bus stop has gone viral.Entrepreneur Nicole Walters is coming to terms with her six-year-old daughter’s back to school routine, and it isn’t being made any easier by fellow mothers in her new neighborhood. According to Walters, the neighboring moms she meets daily are making her mornings “traumatic” and cause her to hide inside her house.Walters shared a 12-minute Facebook Live video on September 7 explaining her regular morning anguish. In the clip, Walters can be seen hiding next to her window as the daily school bus stop routine begins. She sends her nanny to take her children to the bus stop while providing hilarious commentary about moms walking past her house.Walters video had earned 126,000 views and 925 shares at the time of writing. Credit: Facebook/Nicole Walters via Storyful

