Rohingya Pour Into Makeshift Camps Across Border in Bangladesh

The number of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state has topped a quarter of a million in just two weeks, according to the latest figures by the UN on September 8.Pouring across the border into Bangladesh, many are seeking refuge in the nearby Kutupalong camp, south of the resort town of Cox’s Bazar. Amnesty crisis response director Tirana Hassan published video on Friday, described as showing the camp.Violence erupted in Myanmar after Rohingya militant set fire to a number of police posts in Rakhine on August 25, with refugees accusing the military and militias of razing villages to the ground. Satellite images obtained by Human Rights Watch showed entire villages burned down. Credit: Twitter/Tirana Hassan via Storyful