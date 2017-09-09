Sandbags Running Out in Florida as Irma Approaches

Florida residents faced long lines for sandbags to help secure their homes ahead of Hurricane Irma on Friday, September 8. Some places had already run out of supplies.In Clearwater, residents lined up to secure sandbags, but the police department warned supplies were likely to run out by noon.Irma was a category 4 hurricane on Friday with winds of 150 miles per hour and was forecasted to hit Florida Saturday morning. Credit: Clearwater Police Department via Storyful