Male intakes at world's most elite nanny school

Graduates from Norland College go on to look after the children of some of the richest people in the world - including celebrities and royalty. Prince George has a Norland Nanny - Maria Borrallo who trained at the exclusive academy in Bath, Somerset. This year's intake of 'Mary Poppins' includes four men - the highest number of male recruits in its history dating back to 1892. Staff say 2017 is also the largest in the college's 125-year history with 103 students starting the coveted BA in Early Years Development and Learning.