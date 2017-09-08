News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Coming up on Friday, Sept. 8 edition of 'Special Report'

Bret Baier gives you a sneak peek of the next show

Latest

0417_1800_wa_mortgage
1:36

The suburbs paying off their mortgages early
0417_1800_wa_attack
1:32

Fourteen year old girl attacked by fellow student at WA school
0417_1800_WA_stadium
1:34

Eagles coach raises concerns over Optus Stadium playing surface
0417_1800_wa_shark
5:41

More shark sightings off WA coast
0417_1800_wa_tourist
2:43

Locals worried shark numbers will scare tourists away
0417_1800_vic_housing
1:45

Man shares his secrets on how to succeed in housing market
0417_1800_SYD_coffee
1:34

Coffee could help reduce cardiac arrest and stroke
0417_1800_adl_dog
1:11

Father jailed in landmark dog-fighting case

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym