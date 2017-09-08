News

Florida Evacuees Jam I-95 North Ahead of Irma

Those evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma jammed Florida’s highways on Thursday, September 7. Gov Rick Scott warned people to evacuate as quickly as they could before the storm, a news report said.I-95 was jammed moving north through Indian River County, which can be seen in this video. I-75, which runs on the western side of the state from Miami, was also loaded with cars traveling north into Georgia.Monroe County had evacuated 31,000 people, including in the Florida Keys, while Miami officials evacuated another 100,000 people. Broward and Brevard counties had also issued evacuation orders. Credit: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

