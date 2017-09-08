News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Car Explodes into Flames in Johannesburg Uber Feud

The streets of northern Johannesburg’s affluent Sandton area turned into a battleground after two Uber cars were allegedly petrol-bombed by metered taxi drivers on Thursday evening, September 7.While Uber confirmed one of their cars was torched, local news media reported two were set alight. Uber drivers reacted by rampaging through the area in search for the taxi drivers, and reportedly setting fire to a metered taxi. This footage shows a burning car exploding on West Street near a Citi Bank.A spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police department said both Uber drivers and metered taxi drivers set each others cars on fire using petrol.Local news media said this was not the first time Uber drivers and their cars have been attacked. Credit: Twitter/GM Radisson Gautrain via Storyful

Latest

0402_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:02

News Break - April 2
0402_0500_nat_AFL
0:37

Buddy Franklin's stellar season start
0402_0500_nat_easter
1:36

Royal Easter service
0402_0500_nat_melanoma
1:29

Fashion contributing to melanoma trends
0402_0500_nat_naplan
0:19

Migrant families to opt-out of Naplan
0402_0500_nat_dole
1:04

Government crackdown on dole recipients
0402_0500_nat_russianspies
0:29

Russian 'spies' leave Canberra
0402_0500_nat_missingboy
0:33

Missing three-year-old reunited with family

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'