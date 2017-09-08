Car Explodes into Flames in Johannesburg Uber Feud

The streets of northern Johannesburg’s affluent Sandton area turned into a battleground after two Uber cars were allegedly petrol-bombed by metered taxi drivers on Thursday evening, September 7.While Uber confirmed one of their cars was torched, local news media reported two were set alight. Uber drivers reacted by rampaging through the area in search for the taxi drivers, and reportedly setting fire to a metered taxi. This footage shows a burning car exploding on West Street near a Citi Bank.A spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police department said both Uber drivers and metered taxi drivers set each others cars on fire using petrol.Local news media said this was not the first time Uber drivers and their cars have been attacked. Credit: Twitter/GM Radisson Gautrain via Storyful