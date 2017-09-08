Ferocious Wind Blows Over St Thomas

Extreme winds whipped Peterborg in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, as Hurricane Irma swept over the Caribbean on September 6.The category 5 storm made its way across the Leeward Islands, causing severe damage on Barbuda, Anguilla, and the US and British Virgin Islands before side-swiping Puerto Rico. Irma had a slight decrease in intensity overnight, but remained a Category 5 storm Thursday morning, September 7. The hurricane was passing north of the island of Hispaniola and heading toward Turks and Caicos, on track to make landfall in Florida by Sunday morning, September 10. Credit: Rob Browne via Storyful