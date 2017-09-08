Traffic Triples at Florida-Georgia Border as Floridians Evacuate Ahead of Irma

Traffic was building in southern Georgia on Thursday, September 7, as Floridians headed north to evacuate with the threat of Hurricane Irma growing behind them.Traffic was three times its normal amount at the Florida-Georgia border by 3pm on Wednesday, a news report said. In Tifton, several miles north of the border, hotels were already full and the two Walmarts were without gas. Credit: Instagram/August Caras via Storyful