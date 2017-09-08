Civil Rights Suit Accuses Colorado Police Officers of Violent Arrest in Aurora

A federal lawsuit filed by 23-year-old OyZhana Williams on September 4 accused three Aurora, Colorado, police officers of violently and wrongfully arresting her on December 22, 2015, and one of those officers of lying about it in his report.According to the Aurora Sentinel, Williams was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, but the charges were later dropped.The report said she had rushed her boyfriend to the University of Colorado Hospital after he was shot, allowed police to search her car, but then refused to hand over her keys to them after they said they wanted to tow her vehicle.Williams’ lawyer, Adam Frank of Frank and Salahuddin, told CBS Denver police had no legal right to take the keys. Williams, after questioning their right to take them, eventually dropped them on the ground in front of an officer, which prompted the violent arrest. She spent several days in jail, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, lost her job and struggled to find other work as a result of the arrest, the lawyer said.The three officers were named in the lawsuit as Sgt Michael Hawkins, Officer Jordan Odneal and Officer Jose Ortiz. The lawsuit also accuses Ortiz of filing a false affidavit claiming Williams assaulted the officers.Frank told CBS Denver that an officer choked Williams before she was slammed head-first into the ground. Frank’s law firm wrote on Facebook that the officers had “brutalized” Williams, and that “one officer even stomped on Ms. Williams’ head.”The Aurora Police Department wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that it only became aware of Williams’ claims once the lawsuit was filed, as Williams had not filed a complaint through the department’s system. It said Sgt. Hawkins was in “an administrative assignment” and that the two officers were currently on patrol. The department said it was taking the allegation seriously, and that Chief Nick Metz had ordered an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation. Credit: University of Colorado Hospital/Frank & Salahuddin Attorneys via Storyful