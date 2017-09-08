Parents of conjoined twins are appealing for help

The desperate parents of conjoined ten-year-old twins attached at the head are appealing for help to raise £75,000 to separate them. Joy and Joyce Magsino were born with angular frontal partial craniopagus - they are attached at the forehead. A touching video released by their father devoted Patrick Magsino, 30, shows them taking selfies and playing video games, just like any other ten-year-old girls. Doctors in Albay in the Philippines said it was possible to separate them with a risky and costly operation in 2012 - and the family have been saving up ever since.