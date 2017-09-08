Holiday Resort Damaged Following Hurricane Irma

A holiday resort on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin/Sint Maarten reported damage to its building and grounds after Hurricane Irma brought extreme winds and rain to the island on September 6.Video shared by the Simpson Bay Resort in Sint Maarten – the Dutch territory on the island – showed damage to buildings, cars, and trees. The hurricane brought maximum sustained winds of 185mph to the island, according to the National Hurricane Center. Credit: Twitter/Simpson Bay Resort via Storyful