Mischievous beagle eats a plastic poo

This playful little pup had to be taken to the vets for emergency treatment - after chewing down a fake POO. Florence the mischievous beagle got herself into a spot of bother when she mistook the squeaky toy and wolfed it down. Her owners quickly rushed their beloved pet to New Era Veterinary Hospital on Jersey, where staff quickly got to work. The staff were able to sedate Florence and get a suction pipe down her throat to retrieve the foreign object before it did her any real harm.