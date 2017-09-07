Acrobatic Wows Audience in Cyr Wheel Showcase Act

Taking to the stage at the National Institute of Circus Acts in Melbourne, Taylor Krasne performed her graduating solo act ‘Énouement’; a performance that was sure to thrill the theater audience.After struggling with autoimmune disease, Taylor was on the brink of giving up on her creative and performance dreams. Her piece, ‘Énouement’, in which she performs using a cyr wheel, captures, she feels, the bittersweet feeling of arriving in the future unable to tell your past self how things turned out. Credit: Taylor Krasne via Storyful