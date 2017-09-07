Tour of Britain Cyclist Hopitalized After Crash With Parked Car

Several cyclists crashed into a parked car as the OVO Energy Tour of Britain passed through Retford, Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday, September 6.BMC Racing Team Cyclist Brent Bookwalter was taken to the hospital immediately, where he was in stable condition with mild concussion, lacerations and bruising. The race organizer face criticism on social media for not moving the car from a disabled parking on the route of the fourth stage of the tour. Nottingham Post reported that a tour spokesperson said the car could not be moved and motorcycle marshals had been briefed to warn the riders. Credit: Twitter/Neil Farrar via Storyful