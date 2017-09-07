Floridians Scramble to Grab Bottled Water at Grocery Stores

Floridians struggled to find bottled water and other supplies as Hurricane Irma threatened the state on Wednesday, September 6. Many stores ran out of water as shoppers tried to stock up before the storm.People also waited in long lines for gasoline, and at least one Publix grocery store rationed it, as well as water, after a new shipment arrived, a news report said.This video shows shoppers descending on a pallet of water in a Boca Raton Publix. Credit: Twitter/StutteringNate via Storyful