Thousands of Rohingya Pour Into Bangladesh to Escape Myanmar Violence

At least 123,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing a violent military crackdown on their villages in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state have poured into neighbouring Bangladesh since late August, according to the United Nations.Footage released by the UNHCR on September 6 shows people arriving on fishing boats in Bangladesh with no more than the few belongings they could carry on their crossing.Violence erupted after attacks on police posts were claimed by Rohingya militants, with the military and its supporters accused of burning down villages and killing hundreds of people.On Monday, Amnesty condemned the Myanmar authorities’ restrictions on international aid to those affected and said thousands more were believed to be stranded in the northern Rakhine state where humanitarian organizations could not reach them. Credit: UNHCR via Storyful