Timelapse Captures Stunning View of Oregon's Eagle Creek Fire

Timelapse footage captured Oregon’s Eagle Creek fire burning through the night from Monday, September 4 through the early morning hours of September 5.This video of the blaze was captured across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.The fire originated on Saturday and grew to 10,000 acres by Monday, spreading to the Columbia River Gorge by Tuesday.Oca Hoeflein shot the video as the fire intensified on Monday night. Credit: Oca Hoeflein via Storyful