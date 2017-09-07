Intense Wind Whips Through Anguilla as Irma Passes Overhead

Extreme winds from Hurricane Irma pounded the Caribbean island of Anguilla on the morning of September 6, after authorities issued flash flood and hurricane warnings and advised residents to avoid unnecessary movement.By 5pm ET Wednesday afternoon, the Category 5 storm had moved west from Anguilla and was about 55 miles from San Juan, Puerto Rico, but Irma’s eye was heading just to the north of the island. Catastrophically strong winds would still hit Puerto Rico, however, and the island of Hispaniola behind it. Credit: Calvert Fleming via Storyful