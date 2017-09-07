News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Syrian Government Forces Capture Islamic State Headquarters and Court in Hama

A pro-Syrian-regime media outlet filmed offices and documents inside an underground Islamic State headquarters and an Islamic State court in the Hama region of Syria on September 4.One video reportedly shot just south of the village of Tahmaz is said to show a headquarters of the Islamic State. On the walls, signs indicate general administration, finance, and human resources offices. Other signs indicated the leader of the headquarters also had an office.The video showed a license plate and birth certificates issued by the Islamic State as well as theological books and maps with updated territory lines drawn on them.A second video showed a sign pointing to the court and another underground complex of rooms that contained forms for correspondence issued by the Islamic State’s judiciary department, a marriage register, and a sign for a judge’s office.Syrian government forces and their allies have been gaining territory from the Islamic State in the area west of Hama city on the border of Homs. The same pro-government media source posted a map on September 3 on Twitter that showed government forces capturing the village of Tahmaz.An activist, anti-regime news outlet said Syrian and Russian forces conducted hundreds of air raids in the area within several days.The fighting has displaced civilians in the area and cut access to food, water, and health care for those who remain, according to a local media source. Credit: War Media Room via Storyful

Latest

0416_1800_Wa_comp
1:24

Competition cancelled at Margaret River Pro 
0416_1800_wa_protect
2:04

Shark attacks spark debate on how to protect swimmers
0416_1800_wa_docker
0:52

Former Docker who collapsed on field gets medical all-clear
0416_1800_wa_lotto
1:36

Big changes to Lotto ahead for more winning chances
0416_1800_wa_shark
3:41

Two surfers recovering from shark attacks
0416_1800_adl_specolym
0:20

Adelaide hosts 2018 Special Olympics
0416_1800_adl_fatal
0:32

Fatal road accident
0416_1800_vic_puppy
0:17

Puppy stolen on Mornington Peninsula

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'