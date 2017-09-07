Syrian Government Forces Capture Islamic State Headquarters and Court in Hama

A pro-Syrian-regime media outlet filmed offices and documents inside an underground Islamic State headquarters and an Islamic State court in the Hama region of Syria on September 4.One video reportedly shot just south of the village of Tahmaz is said to show a headquarters of the Islamic State. On the walls, signs indicate general administration, finance, and human resources offices. Other signs indicated the leader of the headquarters also had an office.The video showed a license plate and birth certificates issued by the Islamic State as well as theological books and maps with updated territory lines drawn on them.A second video showed a sign pointing to the court and another underground complex of rooms that contained forms for correspondence issued by the Islamic State’s judiciary department, a marriage register, and a sign for a judge’s office.Syrian government forces and their allies have been gaining territory from the Islamic State in the area west of Hama city on the border of Homs. The same pro-government media source posted a map on September 3 on Twitter that showed government forces capturing the village of Tahmaz.An activist, anti-regime news outlet said Syrian and Russian forces conducted hundreds of air raids in the area within several days.The fighting has displaced civilians in the area and cut access to food, water, and health care for those who remain, according to a local media source. Credit: War Media Room via Storyful