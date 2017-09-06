Water Flows Through Streets in Saint Martin as Hurricane Irma Nears

Water flowed through streets in the Caribbean island of Saint Martin early on September 6 as the National Hurricane Center projected that Hurricane Irma would move over parts of the northern Leeward Islands later that day.The video was filmed as the potentially catastrophic eye of the Category 5 storm was passing over the island of Barbuda early on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.Hurricane Irma was projected to move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands early Wednesday, before moving over parts of the northern Virgin Islands later. It was expected to pass near or just north of Puerto Rico late Wednesday. Credit: Twitter/Gaurav Lakhwani via Storyful