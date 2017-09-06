Syrians Celebrate as Draw Against Iran Secures World Cup Playoff Spot

Syrians across the world enjoyed a rare moment of national celebration on September 5 after the country’s soccer team secured, in dramatic fashion, a playoff spot for a place in the World Cup.Syria drew 2-2 in their away match against Iran, thanks to a 93rd-minute strike by Omar Al Somah.The result sparked celebrations in Damascus, and a hero’s welcome for the team on their return.Syria will now face Australia in a playoff. Credit: YouTube/ Wassim al-Dehni via Storyful