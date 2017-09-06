Coastguard Airlifts 13 People Trapped on 174ft Weymouth Viewing Tower

A Coastguard helicopter winched 13 people to safety after they became trapped on the Jurassic Skyline tower in Weymouth, Dorset, on Tuesday, September 5.Jurassic Skyline, which operates the 174ft viewing platform overlooking Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, blamed “technical difficulties” for the incident that left 11 customers and two staff trapped for up to five hours. These videos show the rescue operation. Credit: D&W Fire Safety Team via Storyful